Lee’s Summit drivers face new road construction this week

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Drivers returning to work or school after the long Labor Day Weekend may need a little extra time and patience on Tuesday.

Crews are scheduled to close NW Colbern Road from MO Route 350 to NE Douglas Street to through traffic on Sept. 5. The approximately 4-mile stretch is expected to remain closed until early 2025.

Drivers will also encounter road work at NW Blue Parkway from Interstate 470 to the roundabout at NW Colbern Road. That section is also scheduled to close on Sept. 5, but is expected to open a year earlier, in spring 2024.

The road work is all part of the Colbern Road Improvements project.

During the project crews will rebuild the roundabout and realign NW Blue Parkway at NW Colbern Road near Unity Village. After that project is complete, crews will reopen part of the area. Lee’s Summit says NW Colbern Road from MO Route 350 to Douglas Street will remain closed to through traffic until spring 2025 when the entire project is complete.

The Colbern Road Improvements project will also widen NW Colbern Road to four lanes with turn lanes, sidewalks, gutters, and street lighting. Crews will also replace a bridge that adds bicycle and pedestrian lanes over the Union Pacific Railroad.

The total project is expected to cost about $30 million. Funding is coming from several areas, including the City’s 2017 Capital Improvement Sales Tax renewal and a state Transportation Cost Share grant, according to the city..

In addition to the Colbern Road project, crews are scheduled to open the new connection of NW Ashurst Drive to View High Drive on Sept. 5. After that opens, crews will close NW Edgewood Drive. The new closure is expected to be in place until sometime in December.

Drivers who usually use NW Edgewood Drive to NW Chipman Road will need to detour on NW Ashurst Drive to reach View High Drive.

Finally, the extended closure area will be expanded to include the section of NW Chipman Road from east of Cedar Creek Lane to west of the one-lane railroad bridge at the Rock Island Trail.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.