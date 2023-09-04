KCPD bomb & arson to assist with apartment fire investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCFD has enlisted the Kansas City Police department’s bomb and arson squad to assist with an apartment fire investigation.

At 4:15 p.m., KCFD responded to a structure fire near east 9th street and Benton boulevard. Upon arrival, firefighters could see heavy smoke and fire.

Crews went into immediate fire attack, encountering heavy fire on the inside, front stairwell.

No one was found in the building however one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Six people have been displaced.

