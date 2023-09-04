Jackson County Legislators support this tax change. Why it may not matter.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Legislators took steps last week to change a tax law that could eventually impact most taxpayers who call the county home.

Legislators adopted a resolution that recommends moving the due date for personal property tax payments during a meeting on Aug. 28.

Currently, personal property and real property tax payments are due annually on Dec. 31. The resolution supports moving the due date of personal property taxes to July.

“The intent here was not to have any taxpayer paying their tax burden at the end of the holiday season. I think that is the ultimate goal. The work that takes us to how we get there is not looked at or not intended to be very cumbersome to accomplish, but I think necessary. to ultimately lead to the end result of not having the collection date on the 31st,” Manny Abarca, Jackson County Legislator, said during a meeting last month.

The resolution passed 5-3 with Jalen Anderson, Charlie Franklin, and Jeanie Lauer voting against it. Sean Smith was absent from the meeting.

The change is far from a done deal at this point. The resolution gives Jackson County’s state lobbyist the goal of working with lawmakers toward making that change. A vote to change the state law is needed to actually make the change.

If state lawmakers would eventually change the law a lot of coordination would be needed to actually implement the change.

“It would require a nearly total overhaul of the timeline of taxes, obviously, because there are lots of other dates that are set on that year timeline so we wouldn’t just be able to change to Dec. 31st. We would change the dates for levies, change the dates for values, the dates for bills, all those things, but that’s not to say that couldn’t happen,” Whitney Miller, Chief Deputy County Counselor, said during a committee meeting on the issue last month.

Questions about how jurisdictions would be impacted and if there would be a gap in funding during the change are all things that would need to be discussed if the idea gains traction in Jefferson City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.