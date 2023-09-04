Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

French angelfish gets CT scan after health scare

It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT...
It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT scan.(Denver Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) – You don’t see a fish getting a CT scan everyday.

However, one recently had to get one at the Denver Zoo after a health scare.

Zoo officials decided to perform the test after the French angelfish was seen swimming abnormally.

It was literally a fish out of water during the process, so it was no simple task. Not at all like doing a CT scan on a human.

Officials had to sedate the fish and run water over its gills intermittently.

The zoo wanted to give animal lovers a look at the process so they posted photos of it on Instagram.

In the post, the zoo said the fish quote “was on a treatment plan and is now back to happily swimming in its tropical discovery home.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in...
Man dead after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center
A shooting in Midtown left two people dead Saturday morning near the intersection of 31st...
Neighborhood shaken after double homicide at 31st Street & Harrison Street in midtown
KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.
Shooting at Country Club Plaza, 1 person injured
An early morning 911 call brought KCPD to the scene of a shooting homicide in downtown Kansas...
Victim identified in downtown Kansas City shooting

Latest News

Road Construction Ahead
Lee’s Summit drivers face new road construction this week
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
Kansas City, Mo. -- Jackson County Legislators meet on Aug. 28, 2023.
Jackson County Legislators support this tax change. Why it may not matter.