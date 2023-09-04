Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Summer back in full swing with muggy conditions for Labor Day

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A slim chance of rain showers and a rumble of thunder are back in the forecast overnight and into tomorrow morning, but not everyone will see showers because the activity will not be widespread.

Summer-like conditions continue today with highs in the mid-90s and higher humidity levels. Make sure to stay cooler with plenty of water and time taken out of the heat.

The Royals game at 1:10 p.m. will be steamy with temperatures in the 90s and sunny skies, but there will be a little bit of a breeze from the south.

By the middle of the week, a cold front pushes through bringing cooler conditions and another slim chance of showers late Thursday into Friday morning.

The Chiefs home opener is Thursday, which means all eyes are on the forecast for tailgating through the game, and right now things are looking good other than being a little warm.

Temperatures will continue to stay steady in the 80s after Tuesday and may even see the 70s by next week!

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in...
Man dead after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center
A shooting in Midtown left two people dead Saturday morning near the intersection of 31st...
Neighborhood shaken after double homicide at 31st Street & Harrison Street in midtown
KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.
Shooting at Country Club Plaza, 1 person injured
An early morning 911 call brought KCPD to the scene of a shooting homicide in downtown Kansas...
Victim identified in downtown Kansas City shooting

Latest News

FORECAST: Summer back in full swing with muggy conditions for Labor Day
Summer heat and humidity will stick around through the Labor Day holiday as temperatures will...
FORECAST: Hot & muggy temps will lead to slight rain chances
The summer feel is here to stay- at least for the next few days- with highs in the mid-90s.
FORECAST: Cooler by the end of next week
Our holiday weekend hot stretch continues. Saturday afternoon highs made it to the lower to mid...
FORECAST: Heat continues through holiday weekend with low to mid 90′s