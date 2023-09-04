FORECAST: Summer back in full swing with muggy conditions for Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A slim chance of rain showers and a rumble of thunder are back in the forecast overnight and into tomorrow morning, but not everyone will see showers because the activity will not be widespread.

Summer-like conditions continue today with highs in the mid-90s and higher humidity levels. Make sure to stay cooler with plenty of water and time taken out of the heat.

The Royals game at 1:10 p.m. will be steamy with temperatures in the 90s and sunny skies, but there will be a little bit of a breeze from the south.

By the middle of the week, a cold front pushes through bringing cooler conditions and another slim chance of showers late Thursday into Friday morning.

The Chiefs home opener is Thursday, which means all eyes are on the forecast for tailgating through the game, and right now things are looking good other than being a little warm.

Temperatures will continue to stay steady in the 80s after Tuesday and may even see the 70s by next week!

