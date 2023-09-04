FORECAST: Isolated rain/storm chance overnight into early Tuesday

Hot and humid conditions continue for one more day before a cold front arrives. Tonight look for a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky with a stray shower passing by. It might be difficult for most of the rain to reach the ground with a fairly dry layer of air closer to the surface. Meanwhile Tuesday mid to late morning could feature an additional chance of rain before a cold front swings through. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 90s again Tuesday afternoon before falling into the 60s by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday through the rest of the week will be fairly comfortable with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s for most each afternoon and lower humidity. Another wave comes in Friday and could bring a stray shower, but most areas stay dry throughout much of the week. Our next bigger storm system arrives between Sunday and Monday where rain chances look a bit higher for our area. Scattered showers and a few rumbles could be possible during that time. No severe weather is expected over the next week with cooler-than-normal temperatures returning by the following week.

