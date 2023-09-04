Aging & Style
FORECAST: Hot & muggy temps will lead to slight rain chances

Summer heat and humidity will stick around through the Labor Day holiday as temperatures will...
Summer heat and humidity will stick around through the Labor Day holiday as temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the morning and into the afternoon.(kctv)
By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summer heat and humidity will stick around through the Labor Day holiday as temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the morning and into the afternoon. By daybreak on Monday temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s before quickly climbing into the middle 90s by the afternoon. There will be just enough moisture in the air to make it feel even warmer as heat index values will likely climb close to the triple digits in some spots. We’ll see another very warm and muggy day on Tuesday with similar conditions, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Meanwhile an upper-level ridge will be centered over the western half of the United States allowing for a few disturbances to come riding along it. This will bring active weather to some each day, but no individual day appears to be a washout. If you’re going to be out at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs home opener I wouldn’t be too worried about rainfall despite our low-end chance on the 10-day. At least temperatures will be closer to normal by then as a cold front will swing through sending in relief from the heat. It looks like we get to avoid hitting 90 degrees even into the upcoming weekend.

Summer heat and humidity will stick around through the Labor Day holiday as temperatures will...
Summer heat and humidity will stick around through the Labor Day holiday as temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the morning and into the afternoon.(kctv)

