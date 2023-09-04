Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

First responders notified of drowning Sunday evening at Lake Miola

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 51-year-old man died Sunday after he drowned at a Paola lake.

The Paola Police Department stated officers were made aware of a drowning report at Lake Miola just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

About an hour later, first-response units found a 51-year-old man had drowned. His name has not yet been released.

ALSO READ: North Kansas City group goes for world’s longest baseball game

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in...
Man dead after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center
A shooting in Midtown left two people dead Saturday morning near the intersection of 31st...
Neighborhood shaken after double homicide at 31st Street & Harrison Street in midtown
KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.
Shooting at Country Club Plaza, 1 person injured
An early morning 911 call brought KCPD to the scene of a shooting homicide in downtown Kansas...
Victim identified in downtown Kansas City shooting

Latest News

FILE — Two people were injured following a car crash in a parking lot on Sunday night.
Vehicle parked in lot struck by speeding car, driver suffers life-threatening injuries
First responders notified of drowning Sunday evening at Lake Miola
Summer-like conditions continue today with highs in the mid-90s and higher humidity levels.
FORECAST: Summer back in full swing with muggy conditions for Labor Day
FORECAST: Summer back in full swing with muggy conditions for Labor Day