First responders notified of drowning Sunday evening at Lake Miola

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 51-year-old man died Sunday after he drowned at a Paola lake.

The Paola Police Department stated officers were made aware of a drowning report at Lake Miola just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

About an hour later, first-response units found a 51-year-old man had drowned. His name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.