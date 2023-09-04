First responders notified of drowning Sunday evening at Lake Miola
Sep. 4, 2023
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 51-year-old man died Sunday after he drowned at a Paola lake.
The Paola Police Department stated officers were made aware of a drowning report at Lake Miola just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.
About an hour later, first-response units found a 51-year-old man had drowned. His name has not yet been released.
