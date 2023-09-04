Cole Ragans continues to dominate as Royals take opener over White Sox 12-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Ragans continued his recent success with six scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-1 in the first game of a three-game series Monday.

The American League Pitcher of the Month for August, Ragans (6-4) retired the first 13 batters he faced and finished with just one hit allowed. He struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone. He now has a 21-inning scoreless streak.

Edward Olivares was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs. Every Royals starter except for Salvador Perez had at least one hit, and Perez had an RBI.

Since coming to the Royals June 30 in a trade for Aroldis Chapman, Ragans is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA (eight earned runs in 47 2/3 innings) and 63 strikeouts in eight starts.

Jesse Scholtens (1-7) took the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Royals had hits and runs in each of the first five innings. They got on the board in the first on a home run by Edward Olivares. A double by Michael Massey was followed by a single by Drew Waters in the second. In the third, Perez got a sacrifice fly to the second baseman.

Nelson Velazquez hit a two-run home run in the fourth to put the Royals up 5-0. Freddy Fermin led off with a single before Velazquez launched one 419 feet to left.

Ragans finally gave up his first baserunner when Yoán Moncada dropped a single into short center with one out in the fifth. Ragans then got Sosa to hit into a 5-4-3 double play.

The Royals erased any drama in the fifth. Massey drove in a run on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice. Waters added an RBI single, Nick Loftin added a two-run double, Garcia drove home Loftin with a double before Olivares hit his second homer of the day.

The White Sox scored an unearned run in the eighth.

TRANSACTIONS:

Royals: Reinstated RHP Brady Singer from the Paternity List. In a corresponding move, IF/OF Samad Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Omaha (postgame Sunday).

TRAINING ROOM:

Royals: OF Kyle Isbel was held out of the lineup with discomfort in his right hamstring. He missed time earlier this season with an injury to his left hamstring.

UP NEXT:

The White Sox and Royals will play the second game of a three-game series Tuesday night. The White Sox will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.91 ERA). The Royals will send RHP Brady Singer (8-10, 5.15 ERA) to the mound.

