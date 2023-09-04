Civil Rights groups to protest appeal hearing for former KCPD detective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Civil Rights groups and advocates plan to rally outside a hearing for a former Kansas City detective, asking that his conviction be upheld.

The rally is organized by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, KC Law Enforcement Accountability Project (LEAP), Decarcerate KC and It’s Time 4 Justice. It will be held at 8 a.m. in front of the Missouri Court of Appeals near 13th and Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

In November 2021, Eric DeValkenaere was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Cameron Lamb. The 26-year-old victim was shot and killed in 2019 while he was backing his pickup truck into the garage of his home near 41st Street and College Avenue.

A judge later sentenced the former KCPD detective to six years in prison. He has remained free on bond while the appeal is pending.

The Civil Rights groups asking that DeValkenaere’s conviction be upheld say there are many people opposed to DeValkenaere’s conviction. They say they are concerned that his appeal will be granted, or he will be pardoned, because he is a former law enforcement officer.

“Cameron Lamb was murdered by a Kansas City police officer yet there has not been any justice. The judge ruled in this case, and it is our hope today that the Missouri Court of Appeals will affirm the guilty verdict and that DeValkenaere will ultimately pay for his crimes,” Gwen Grant, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said in a news release announcing Tuesday’s rally.

The case has garnered attention from lawyers across the state. Earlier this year, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to avoid intervening in Devalkenaere’s case.

A few weeks later, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the state appeals court to reverse Devalkenaere’s conviction or order a new trial.

Organizers of Tuesday’s rally are asking anyone who plans to attend to bring signs in support of Cameron’s family.

