Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Blind KC man defies odds at Royals’ Labor Day game

Cameron Black, who was born blind, threw out the first pitch at the Royals game on Monday.
Cameron Black, who was born blind, threw out the first pitch at the Royals game on Monday.(KCTV5)
By Jiani Navarro
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man who was born blind defied the odds and was able to fulfill his dreams, throwing the first pitch at the Royals game on Labor Day.

“I always thought that sports was something that was out of my grasp because I couldn’t see it,” said Cameron Black.

Black is not only defying the odds, but he’s proving that thought wrong.

“We’ll get the Royals someday, we’ll get there someday,” he said he hoped for.

He’s now making that dream a reality, being able to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Royals game.

“I got the email from Jonathon and then I called Tom and I called everybody else I can think of to say that we’re going to the show we’re going to the big leagues,” he said.

Cameron’s story is one of determination and resilience -- born blind, he’s never let that hold him back. He’s had the honor for the Monarchs, a ceremonial pass at Arrowhead… and even commentated a game for the NBA playoffs.

“I really enjoy my life to the fullest, I’m a very passionate man,” Black said. “I don’t let a whole lot of anything slow me down.”

Black said he and his good friend and mentor, Tom, have been practicing pitching for five years.

“He’ll stand up 10, 15, or maybe 30 feet away from me and he’ll just say, ‘Hey batter, batter, hey batter, batter. I can hear him so I just aim at the sound,” he explained.

All that work led him up to the moment he’d been waiting for. Cameron said he hopes he can send a message to other visually impaired or blind individuals with similar hopes and dreams.

“You just need to go for it man, you need to go for life, and being blind or visually impaired, you know it’s a challenge but that’s all it is. A challenge. It can be overcome, and it’s no excuse to not live your life to the fullest,” said Black.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
A shooting in Midtown left two people dead Saturday morning near the intersection of 31st...
Neighborhood shaken after double homicide at 31st Street & Harrison Street in midtown
Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in...
Man dead after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center
KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.
Shooting at Country Club Plaza, 1 person injured
Gun shots caused the Country Club Plaza to be blocked off for over two hours, Saturday night,...
Teen suffers gun wound injury from Saturday night Country Club Plaza shooting

Latest News

Sports gear from Kansas high school heads to Maui athletes
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The University of Kansas unveil new "Blackhawk" football uniforms ahead of...
The story behind KU’s new ‘Blackhawk’ football uniforms
Generic image / Tap water
Missouri warns of cyber threat to water, wastewater systems