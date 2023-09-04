$1.3 million to help recruit, retain volunteer firefighters in Sunflower State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grant of more than $1.3 million is set to help recruit and retain volunteer firefighters and leadership across Kansas.

The Kansas State Fire Fighters Association announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded it a $1,340,820 grant to aid in the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.

KSFFA noted that the grant includes a recruitment campaign, physicals, turnout gear and training in basic firefighting skills. Additionally, leadership training has also been made available for those who aspire to move up within their volunteer departments.

“The primary purpose of the grant is to recruit additional volunteers in our rural communities, as well as retain current volunteers so the residents within those communities are protected with well-trained individuals serving their neighbors” stated Shane Pearson, President of the Kansas State Firefighters Association. “KSFFA Treasurer Steve Hirsch, who served as the KSFFA President during the 2022-2023 term was instrumental in the application process as well as the successful awarding of the grant. Without Mr. Hirsch’s knowledge and leadership, this grant may not have been a success.”

KSFFA noted that its Executive Board will ensure the grant reaches all parts of the Sunflower State.

