100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal

A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal. (SOURCE: Cara's House - Ascension Parish Animal Shelter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARISH OF ASCENSION, La. (CNN) – A happy reunion for a Louisiana family was the result when they got their 100-year-old tortoise back from an animal shelter.

The Parish of Ascension said a local animal control team rescued the African tortoise from a canal last week.

The reptile, named Biscuit, was in distress.

He was taken to an animal shelter and later reunited with his family.

Biscuit reportedly escaped from his home after a storm blew the family’s back gate open and broke the latch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

