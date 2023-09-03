Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Victim identified in downtown Kansas City shooting

An early morning 911 call brought KCPD to the scene of a shooting homicide in downtown Kansas...
An early morning 911 call brought KCPD to the scene of a shooting homicide in downtown Kansas City, near the West Bottoms.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning 911 call brought KCPD to the scene of a shooting homicide in the Quality Hill neighborhood of downtown Kansas City.

KCPD received reports of a shooting around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the dispatch location of W 9th Street and Jefferson Street, citizens who were already on-scene pointed them to W 8th Street and Pennsylvania. A man with apparent gunshot wounds was lying unresponsive in a park area.

Officers gave the man medical aid until an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

The victim has since been identified as 32-year-old Antwan Hill.

Homicide detectives do not currently have anyone in custody in connection to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
The Liberty Blue Jays lined up for a field goal against the Lee's Summit West Titans on Friday,...
Football Friday Night: Scores for tonight’s high school gridiron action
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
KCPD is investigating the deaths of two men after shots were reported in KCMO early Saturday...
KCPD: Police identify two men killed in Saturday morning shooting
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village

Latest News

Instead of fining drivers for missing taillights or broken mirrors, the Lawrence Kansas Police...
Lawrence Police Department replaces equipment failure fees with vouchers
KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.
Shooting at Country Club Plaza, 1 person injured
A fall staple since 1977, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival opened for its 46th year on...
Huzzah! KC Renaissance Festival opens for the 2023 season
Kansas City Renaissance Festival kicks off for its 7-week season