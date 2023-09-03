Teen suffers gun wound injury from Saturday night Country Club Plaza shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gun shots caused the Country Club Plaza to be blocked off for over two hours, Saturday night, after one teen shot at another teen.

At 9:07 p.m., off duty officers were on the plaza and heard gun shots being fired.

Officers quickly responded and found a teen, male victim suffering from gun shot wounds near the area of 47th Street and Wyandotte Street.

KCPD suspects that another teen male was involved in the shooting.

Police confirm to have that teen in custody as well as the weapon and vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

