Speeding motorcyclist hits car making U-turn, sustains life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they hit the back of a car making a U-turn.

KCPD responded to the scene of the collision shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

A white Kawasaki was driving south on Coal Mine Road in KCMO “at a very high rate of speed,” KCPD reported.

At the same time, a white Hyundai was traveling south and began to make a U-turn in front of the motorcycle. The Kawasaki hit the back of the Hyundai, ejecting the driver from the bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Hyundai and a 2-year-old passenger were not injured.

