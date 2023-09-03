Aging & Style
Speeding motorcyclist hits car making U-turn, sustains life-threatening injuries

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they hit the back of a car making a U-turn.

KCPD responded to the scene of the collision shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

A white Kawasaki was driving south on Coal Mine Road in KCMO “at a very high rate of speed,” KCPD reported.

At the same time, a white Hyundai was traveling south and began to make a U-turn in front of the motorcycle. The Kawasaki hit the back of the Hyundai, ejecting the driver from the bike.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Hyundai and a 2-year-old passenger were not injured.

