Shooting at County Club Plaza, 1 person injured

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.

The incident occurred near the area of the burger restaurant, Shake Shack. One person was left non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is still active with heavy police presence. KCPD does not have anyone in custody at this time.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

