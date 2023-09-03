Shooting at County Club Plaza, 1 person injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.

The incident occurred near the area of the burger restaurant, Shake Shack. One person was left non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is still active with heavy police presence. KCPD does not have anyone in custody at this time.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

