Oklahoma deputy arrested in fatal shooting of his wife, police say

Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife while the two were "engaged in a heated argument." (KOCO, OKLAHOMA CITY PD, CANADIAN CO. SHERIFF'S DEPT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A central Oklahoma deputy sheriff was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his wife, who was a fellow deputy in the same county, Oklahoma City police say.

Cleveland County Deputy Vaughn Cannon, 41, was arrested at the scene of the early morning shooting of Jordan Cannon, 40 at their home in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance at the couple’s home found Jordan Cannon dead about 2 a.m. and arrested Vaughn Cannon on a murder complaint, police Sgt. Gary Knight said in a statement. Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife while the two were “engaged in a heated argument.”

Vaughn Cannon was jailed pending formal charges.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A sheriff’s spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said in a statement that the department is “heartbroken” by the shooting.

“This is something no one can begin to prepare for, we ask for your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating event,” Amason wrote.

Amason said a peer support group, counselors and a chaplain have been contacted to assist the department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

