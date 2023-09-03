Aging & Style
No. 16 K-State rolls past SEMO with ease in season opener

FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA...
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State opens their season at home against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 2.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football opened the 2023 season with a statement 45-0 win over SEMO at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday night.

The offense was rolling from the start. Will Howard launched a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Jackson to get them on the board in the first quarter.

Come the second quarter, the offense couldn’t be stopped. Howard punched in a 1-yard score himself, followed by a 37-yard touchdown pass to RJ Garcia to take a 21-0 lead.

Florida State transfer running back Treshaun Ward then found the endzone for the first time as a Wildcat, running in a 3-yard score to make it a 28-0 game.

Ward and Howard then shook things up, with the running back sending an 8-yard toss for a touchdown to Howard. The ‘Cats ended the first half up 35-0.

Chris Tennant added a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 38-0.

Then come the fourth, true freshman out of Maize Avery Johnson ran in his first collegiate touchdown on his first collegiate drive.

The ‘Cats took it 45-0.

Up next, the Wildcats will host Troy on September 9th at 11:00 a.m.

