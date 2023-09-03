Neighborhood shaken after double homicide at 31st Street & Harrison Street in midtown

A shooting in Midtown left two people dead Saturday morning near the intersection of 31st...
A shooting in Midtown left two people dead Saturday morning near the intersection of 31st Street and Harrison Street. As of Saturday night, police did not have a person of interest in custody.(kctv)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Midtown left two people dead Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 31st Street and Harrison Street. As of Saturday night, police did not have a person of interest in custody.

KCTV5 spoke with some people who live in the area of Saturday’s double homicide, including a woman who has bullet holes in her house from the shooting.

“It’s terrifying,” said Stacy Lake, who lives nearby. “I could have lost a neighbor today. A great neighbor.”

People who live near the site of Saturday morning’s homicide are shaken. They say their once quiet neighborhood has become a place where they don’t feel safe.

Previous Coverage: KCPD: Police identify two men killed in Saturday morning shooting

“Always unnerving when you hear guns shots around outside,” said Erin Falter, whose house has bullet holes in two windows because of the Saturday morning’s incident. “It’s even worse when you suspect that one went through your hose.”

“It’s shocking because the main reason we stayed here for as long as we have, we’ve had our house since 1994, was because it was so quiet,” said Gregory Martin.

Police have no suspects in custody as they continue to investigate. Those who live near the crime scene want to see someone held accountable.

“I’d be lying if it didn’t make you think twice about going outside,” said Falter. “It does make you a little more leery to exist in your safe space that’s supposed to be your safe space and your home.”

Those near the crime scene told KCTV5 they were grateful for a quick response from law enforcement, but they still want to see justice served.

“I ran downstairs, looked out the front yard door, was really relieved to see that police were already driving up and down the block with spotlights. Kudos to them, they were right on top of this.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in this case. If you have any information about what happened, call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

