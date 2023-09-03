Man found dead in Lee’s Summit, Mo woods, police say no foul play involved

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Sunday morning, Lee’s Summit Police officers found a dead man in a wooded area.

At 8 a.m., south of the Family Golf Park, police located a man and immediately determined that he was deceased.

Police believe that no foul play is involved, however detectives are investigating possible connections to a previous incident in the same area.

Lee’s Summit PD are working to identify the man.

