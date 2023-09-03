Aging & Style
Man found dead in Lee’s Summit, Mo woods, police say no foul play involved

Generic Crime Scene
Generic Crime Scene(Northern News Now)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Sunday morning, Lee’s Summit Police officers found a dead man in a wooded area.

At 8 a.m., south of the Family Golf Park, police located a man and immediately determined that he was deceased.

Police believe that no foul play is involved, however detectives are investigating possible connections to a previous incident in the same area.

Lee’s Summit PD are working to identify the man.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

