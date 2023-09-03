Man dead after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was pronounced dead Saturday evening after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center.

Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in custody death”.

After being found unresponsive, the inmate was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Late afternoon an unresponsive male inmate was found inside the detention center. He was pronounced deceased at hospital. NOK was notified within the last hour. As a standard protocol, an investigation has been initiated. @JacksonCountyMO @KansasCity pic.twitter.com/xtFF9Ipfah — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) September 3, 2023

Sheriff Forte’ confirms that an investigation has been initiated.

