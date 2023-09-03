Man dead after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center

Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in...
Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in custody death”.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was pronounced dead Saturday evening after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center.

Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in custody death”.

After being found unresponsive, the inmate was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Sheriff Forte’ confirms that an investigation has been initiated.

