Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lawrence Police Department replaces equipment failure fees with vouchers

Instead of fining drivers for missing taillights or broken mirrors, the Lawrence Kansas Police...
Instead of fining drivers for missing taillights or broken mirrors, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) is giving them a voucher to make the repair costs easier.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Instead of fining drivers for missing taillights or broken mirrors, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) is giving them a voucher to make the repair costs easier.

The program started over Labor Day Weekend and is fully funded by a partnership with LKPD’s Blue Santa Charity and the microgrant organization Lights On!

The goal of Lights On! is to “stop the spiral” that failed equipment fees can cause, stating that “no one should have their life upended because of a lightbulb. We know that across many communities, a broken taillight or turn signal can trigger a chain reaction that could lead to destabilizing families.”

LKPD agrees. “We want to make it easier to comply with the law, not more difficult,” says Chief Rich Lockhart. “We recognize that when repairs haven’t been made, oftentimes, there’s a reason. Hopefully, we can also turn a traffic stop into a positive interaction with an officer and a good experience.”

Drivers who receive one of these vouchers can redeem them for a free repair at any of the participating automotive shops– Free State Auto Works, Lawrence Automotive Diagnostics Inc. and Westside 66.

So far, the program is seeing a positive public reception online.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Starting this weekend, drivers in Lawrence who get pulled over for defective equipment like broken headlights,...

Posted by Lawrence Kansas Police Department on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
The Liberty Blue Jays lined up for a field goal against the Lee's Summit West Titans on Friday,...
Football Friday Night: Scores for tonight’s high school gridiron action
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
KCPD is investigating the deaths of two men after shots were reported in KCMO early Saturday...
KCPD: Police identify two men killed in Saturday morning shooting
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village

Latest News

KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.
Shooting at Country Club Plaza, 1 person injured
A fall staple since 1977, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival opened for its 46th year on...
Huzzah! KC Renaissance Festival opens for the 2023 season
Kansas City Renaissance Festival kicks off for its 7-week season
A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they hit the back of a...
Speeding motorcyclist hits car making U-turn, sustains life-threatening injuries