Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Huzzah! KC Renaissance Festival opens for the 2023 season

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fall staple since 1977, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival opened for its 46th year on September 2.

KC Ren Fest is open on weekends from September 2-October 15, plus Labor Day (September 4) and Columbus/Indigenous Peoples’ Day (October 9). It opens from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. rain or shine.

Guests can enjoy an artisan marketplace with vendors selling unique handmade goods, daily wine and liquor tastings (for guests aged 21+), contests and, most importantly, festival food! It’s not a trip to Ren Fest without a giant turkey leg.

Each weekend of the festival has a different theme with associated events and contests.

Tickets are cheapest when purchased online ahead of time. A single adult ticket is $20.95 online or two adult tickets can be purchased together for $18 each. Children’s tickets are $12.50 each online, and tickets for seniors (60+) and students are $18.25.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
The Liberty Blue Jays lined up for a field goal against the Lee's Summit West Titans on Friday,...
Football Friday Night: Scores for tonight’s high school gridiron action
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
KCPD is investigating the deaths of two men after shots were reported in KCMO early Saturday...
KCPD: Police identify two men killed in Saturday morning shooting
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village

Latest News

Kansas City Renaissance Festival kicks off for its 7-week season
A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they hit the back of a...
Speeding motorcyclist hits car making U-turn, sustains life-threatening injuries
KCPD identifies man in Drury Avenue residential area homicide
Shooting at County Club Plaza, 1 person injured