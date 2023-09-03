Huzzah! KC Renaissance Festival opens for the 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fall staple since 1977, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival opened for its 46th year on September 2.

KC Ren Fest is open on weekends from September 2-October 15, plus Labor Day (September 4) and Columbus/Indigenous Peoples’ Day (October 9). It opens from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. rain or shine.

Guests can enjoy an artisan marketplace with vendors selling unique handmade goods, daily wine and liquor tastings (for guests aged 21+), contests and, most importantly, festival food! It’s not a trip to Ren Fest without a giant turkey leg.

Each weekend of the festival has a different theme with associated events and contests.

Tickets are cheapest when purchased online ahead of time. A single adult ticket is $20.95 online or two adult tickets can be purchased together for $18 each. Children’s tickets are $12.50 each online, and tickets for seniors (60+) and students are $18.25.

