Homicide in downtown Kansas City leaves one dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning 911 call brought KCPD to the scene of a shooting homicide in downtown Kansas City, near the West Bottoms.

KCPD received reports of a shooting around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the dispatch location of W 9th Street and Jefferson Street, citizens who were already on-scene pointed them to W 8th Street and Pennsylvania. A man with apparent gunshot wounds was lying unresponsive in a park area.

Officers gave the man medical aid until an ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives do not currently have anyone in custody in connection to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

