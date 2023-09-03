Aging & Style
FORECAST: Cooler by the end of next week

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The summer feel is here to stay– at least for the next few days– with highs in the mid-90s. The humidity will be increasing into Monday, making for a steamy and sticky day on top, perfect for the pool or lake!

Temperatures on Labor Day will be in the 90s with sunny skies. A cold front will move through in the middle of the week, cooling the temperatures back to average . It also brings a chance for some rain showers, although those chances look minimal at this time and not widespread.

There is a chance for showers next weekend that could bring decent rainfall to the area if the system pans out. By the end of the week, temperatures try to rebound into the mid to upper 80s before cooling to the mid-80s by next weekend.

FORECAST: Summer heat returns for Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the 90s