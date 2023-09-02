Overland Park pool closed for the day due to broken glass

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - An Overland Park pool was closed on Saturday and will continue to be for the remainder of the day.

Around 4 p.m., the city of Overland Park posted on their Facebook page that the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center [TRAC] was closed after glass broke in the pool.

The post went on to say that staff would evaluate the pool and share more information about the remainder of the swimming season.

TRAC is scheduled to close for the season Monday evening.

