Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Overland Park pool closed for the day due to broken glass

Pool (FILE)
Pool (FILE)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - An Overland Park pool was closed on Saturday and will continue to be for the remainder of the day.

Around 4 p.m., the city of Overland Park posted on their Facebook page that the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center [TRAC] was closed after glass broke in the pool.

The post went on to say that staff would evaluate the pool and share more information about the remainder of the swimming season.

TRAC is scheduled to close for the season Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
The Liberty Blue Jays lined up for a field goal against the Lee's Summit West Titans on Friday,...
Football Friday Night: Scores for tonight’s high school gridiron action
A Jackson County home worth more than $1 million was assessed at $356,270, the same number of...
Jackson County assessor ‘million dollar mistake’ gives some homeowners a huge break on taxes
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police responded to a crash that killed one person at E. 135th and...
Overland Park crash kills Missouri woman

Latest News

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything, they are asked to...
KCPD reports homicide in residential area of Drury Avenue
Subway in the Sky will take to the skies on September 1, allowing guests to experience the...
All seats sell out for Subway’s Kansas City restaurant in the sky
KCPD is asking for help in locating 36-year-old Joseph Vura.
KCPD asks for help locating missing KC man with medical needs
Overland Park crash kills Missouri woman