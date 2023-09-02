Aging & Style
KCPD: Two men killed in Saturday morning shooting

KCPD is investigating the deaths of two men after shots were reported in KCMO early Saturday...
KCPD is investigating the deaths of two men after shots were reported in KCMO early Saturday morning.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is investigating the deaths of two men after shots were reported in KCMO early Saturday morning.

Just before 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Harrison Street in Kansas City, Missouri, with reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found two adult males lying unresponsive in a parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were declared dead shortly after.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene for evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

At this time, the victims’ names have not been released and there is no person of interest in police custody. KCPD is actively investigating.

Anyone who was in the area or who has information about the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

