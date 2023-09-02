KCPD identifies man in Drury Avenue residential area homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: KCPD identifies the man killed as 28-year-old Leroy M. Purkett.

One person died in the hospital after what officers believe was a physical altercation turned violent.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Drury Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers found an adult male unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital but he later died.

After a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives believe the incident started as an argument that escalated to a physical altercation and then a shooting.

No person of interest is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

