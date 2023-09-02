KCPD asks for help locating missing KC man with medical needs
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
36-year-old Joseph Vura is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Vura was last seen on September 1 around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Locust Street. He was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and white tennis shoes.
The party that reported Vura missing says he takes medication and they are “concerned about his well-being if he does not get it”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.