KCPD asks for help locating missing KC man with medical needs

KCPD is asking for help in locating 36-year-old Joseph Vura.
KCPD is asking for help in locating 36-year-old Joseph Vura.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

36-year-old Joseph Vura is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Vura was last seen on September 1 around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Locust Street. He was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and white tennis shoes.

The party that reported Vura missing says he takes medication and they are “concerned about his well-being if he does not get it”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

MISSING PERSON Joseph Vura, WM 36 years old Brown eyes, Brown hair, last seen wearing Red Shirt, Blue Shorts, White...

Posted by Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

