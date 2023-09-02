KCMO residents credit rubber sidewalks to be safer walkways & save taxpayers money

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Public Works crews in Kansas City and UMKC Engineer students may have found a new way to build sidewalks that are safer for your children, pets and anyone with disabilities. But also saving taxpayers money at the same time.

People who live here along 72nd Terrace have complained for years trees along the street keep uprooting their sidewalks just like this which makes it unsafe for anyone to use it.

Now if you walk with me over here you’ll see the difference of how much smoother and even it makes the walkway. This is what a lot of other sidewalks eventually could look like in the city.

Each day, Christina Evans walks up and down 72nd Terrace, to run errands or exercise. But living on the side with eroded concrete in front of every house makes going out dangerous sometimes.

“I trip quite often to be honest and I also have a daughter so pushing her in the stroller on this side of the street is almost impossible”, Evans said. “So I typically have to walk in the street and dodge cars just because it’s so bumpy on that side of the street.”

Brandon Barelmann has lived off this street for over four years and recalls watching kids crash on bikes or roller skates as they hit the uprooted blocks.

Eventually he reached his tipping point to demand change.

“We were landscaping our front yard and there’s a pretty narley gap right in front of our house and I rolled my ankle a little bit and didn’t feel great and just thought we got to do something”, Barelmann told us.

After speaking to their city council member, the community got the street to become part of this new pilot program the city launched to replace uneven concrete sidewalks with a rubber one.

Made entirely from recycled tires that won’t get broken by trees and tolerant to bad weather.

“It’s permeable so there will be less water that runs off and that helps the roots”, Dr. John Kerven explained. “As well and as permeable material it also has some evaporative cooling.”

Kansas City Public Works is eyeing multiple neighborhoods to build up rubber sidewalks where it’s necessary.

Their research shows taxpayers could save money in the long run since they would require less repairs and last longer.

We do see this saving money for the city long-term. When you have to take out a tree, particularly at the root level, that is incredibly costly. Usually you’re looking at road reconstruction. Some impact on the homeowner as well. Whereas this you’re able to keep that sidewalk there. Concrete by the way ain’t cheap either.

This rubber surface also reflects the heat much more than solid concrete which is why pet owners we spoke with on this street say they’re more likely to come out and walk their dogs without worrying of the sidewalk burning their paws.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.