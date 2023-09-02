Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Group in favor of Clay County site for Royals ballpark unveils new ad campaign

The Royals unveiled images for what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
The Royals unveiled images for what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in North Kansas City.(Kansas City Royals)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new commercial advocating for a new Royals Stadium in North Kansas City called Clay County a “Major League County.”

The ad was put together by a group called “To North Kansas City,” and they hope it will win some support for a ballpark north of the river.

“Chills. Just chills, man,” said David Slater of the Clay County Economic Development Council. “It’s cool.”

“I’m excited about it,” said Beth Miller of North Kansas City. “I think it will be good for the North Kansas City area and the team.”

Clay County is trying to make its case as the future home of the Kansas City Royals.

“It’s going to be a very fun place to watch a ball game,” said Slater. “We’re going to make it a fun environment and it’s going to be totally different experience.”

Supporters believe a new stadium will get more people to visit North Kansas City who otherwise wouldn’t.

Caption

“When I saw that commercial, I was excited because I’m so in favor of that occurring because it would transform this city,” said David Wells, a lawyer in North Kansas City.

ALSO READ: County leaders question process while waiting on KC Royals stadium decision

“We’ve been a bedroom community. Everybody likes going downtown and crossing the state line,” said Slater. “We’ve been trying to change that attitude. Now, this opportunity lands in our lap and we’d be crazy not to get after it.”

Jackson County isn’t going to let the Royals leave without a fight, but Clay County believes their proposal can go up against anyone’s.

“We’re taking shots. We’re on top of the mountain right now,” Slater said. “People come after you. That’s quite alright. It’s part of the game. Love being the underdog. Love it when the underdog wins.”

While the Royals say they will invest $1B into a new facility, it is unclear how a Clay County stadium would be funded. A recent poll from “Bold Decision” showed overwhelming opposition to a new sales tax that would help pay for the stadium.

ALSO READ: Contrasting options available for new Royals ballpark district

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year
A Jackson County home worth more than $1 million was assessed at $356,270, the same number of...
Jackson County assessor ‘million dollar mistake’ gives some homeowners a huge break on taxes
(Source: Pixabay)
Kansas City police give permission to ignore calls from this ‘officer’

Latest News

The Liberty Blue Jays lined up for a field goal against the Lee's Summit West Titans on Friday,...
Football Friday Night: Scores for tonight’s high school gridiron action
Football Friday Night: Highlights from high school football action in the Kansas City area
Football Friday Night: Highlights from high school football action in the Kansas City area
Public Works crews in Kansas City and UMKC Engineer students may have found a new way to build...
KCMO residents credit rubber sidewalks to be safer walkways & save taxpayers money
Public Works crews in Kansas City and UMKC Engineer students may have found a new way to build...
Trying out rubber sidewalks