Group in favor of Clay County site for Royals ballpark unveils new ad campaign

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new commercial advocating for a new Royals Stadium in North Kansas City called Clay County a “Major League County.”

The ad was put together by a group called “To North Kansas City,” and they hope it will win some support for a ballpark north of the river.

“Chills. Just chills, man,” said David Slater of the Clay County Economic Development Council. “It’s cool.”

“I’m excited about it,” said Beth Miller of North Kansas City. “I think it will be good for the North Kansas City area and the team.”

Clay County is trying to make its case as the future home of the Kansas City Royals.

“It’s going to be a very fun place to watch a ball game,” said Slater. “We’re going to make it a fun environment and it’s going to be totally different experience.”

Supporters believe a new stadium will get more people to visit North Kansas City who otherwise wouldn’t.

“When I saw that commercial, I was excited because I’m so in favor of that occurring because it would transform this city,” said David Wells, a lawyer in North Kansas City.

“We’ve been a bedroom community. Everybody likes going downtown and crossing the state line,” said Slater. “We’ve been trying to change that attitude. Now, this opportunity lands in our lap and we’d be crazy not to get after it.”

Jackson County isn’t going to let the Royals leave without a fight, but Clay County believes their proposal can go up against anyone’s.

“We’re taking shots. We’re on top of the mountain right now,” Slater said. “People come after you. That’s quite alright. It’s part of the game. Love being the underdog. Love it when the underdog wins.”

While the Royals say they will invest $1B into a new facility, it is unclear how a Clay County stadium would be funded. A recent poll from “Bold Decision” showed overwhelming opposition to a new sales tax that would help pay for the stadium.

