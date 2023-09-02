FOUND SAFE: KCPD says missing Kansas City man has been located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: According to KCPD, Joseph Vura has been located and is safe.

Below is the original version of the story.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

36-year-old Joseph Vura is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Vura was last seen on September 1 around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Locust Street. He was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and white tennis shoes.

The party that reported Vura missing says he takes medication and they are “concerned about his well-being if he does not get it”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

