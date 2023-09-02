Aging & Style
FORECAST: Rain chances by Tuesday, best rain chance Wednesday

The chances for widespread showers are not great. However, chances for showers and storms are creeping back into the forecast late next week.(KCTV5)
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Quiet weather will take over the last weekend of the summer with temperatures in the 90s– perfect for heading to the lake or the pool!

The humidity will be staying lower for today and tomorrow before creeping up on Monday. High pressure dominates the area, allowing for sunny skies. If you are heading outside for the day don’t forget the sunscreen, UV Index values are around 8.5.

The only relief we have from the dry conditions is on Wednesday as a small system moves through, bringing cooler temperatures behind it. The chances for widespread showers are not great. However, chances for showers and storms are creeping back into the forecast late next week.

