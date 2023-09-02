Aging & Style
FORECAST: Heat continues through holiday weekend with low to mid 90′s

Our holiday weekend hot stretch continues. Saturday afternoon highs made it to the lower to mid...
Our holiday weekend hot stretch continues. Saturday afternoon highs made it to the lower to mid 90s across the board, but at least it was not super humid.(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Our holiday weekend hot stretch continues. Saturday afternoon highs made it to the lower to mid 90s across the board, but at least it was not super humid. Once the sun sets Saturday evening, it will be rather pleasant the later you go. Overnight lows will be comfortable in the mid 60s under a mostly clear sky. Expect more sunshine on Sunday with highs back in the lower to mid 90s. Humidity creeps up a little bit, but you will really notice muggy changes on Monday. Our feels-like temperatures Monday and Tuesday will likely near the 100 degree mark with real air temperatures in the lower to mid 90s as well. It isn’t until midweek that this toasty stretch simmers down a bit. Upper 80s are back starting Wednesday and it looks like next weekend will feature near-average temperatures in the mid 80s. There is a slim chance for a pop-up shower or two Tuesday-Thursday as a weak boundary starts to slowly slide through, but unfortunately it looks like most of us will stay dry. We could use the rain…

