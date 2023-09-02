Fire department investigating cause of Lee’s Summit house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A home in Lee’s Summit sustained serious damage after a fire started in the kitchen and traveled up to the second floor.

Around 9:20 p.m. Friday night, the Lee’s Summit Fire Department was called to a structure fire on SW Whistle Drive. The resident had returned to find smoke coming from their two-story, single-family home and called 911.

When LSFD arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the garage and visible flames in other parts of the house.

All other residents of the home were safely outside when crew arrived.

The fire, which originated in the kitchen, had already started to burn through to the second floor by the time firefighters could extinguish the fire. The rest of the home reportedly sustained extensive heat and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

