Bicyclist hits back of moving car, taken to hospital with critical injuries

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to a collision between a bicycle and a car that left the cyclist with critical injuries.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to a collision between a bicycle and a car that left the cyclist with critical injuries.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to a collision between a bicycle and a car that left the cyclist with critical injuries.

An investigation revealed that a bicyclist riding a pink Retrospect was traveling east on Truman Road in the bicycle lane. A red Volkswagon Tiquan was driving west on Truman road and turned left onto southbound Paseo. As the Volkswagon made the turn, the cyclist hit the right rear passenger side of the car and sustained critical injuries.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The driver of the Volkswagon and the three children riding as passengers were not injured.

KCPD is still investigating the incident.

