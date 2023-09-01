Residents criticize plan for Platte County wastewater facility

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A proposal for a new sewer plant in KC is getting pushback from people who live nearby.

The proposed site is northwest of the current Todd Creek Wastewater treatment facility. The piece of land is both inside KCMO city limits and unincorporated Platte County.

The Todd Creek wastewater treatment facility opened in 1968 and city officials say it is past its due date. The city said the current facility will not meet new state requirements, so they need to build a new treatment plant.

However, people who live near the proposed site are unhappy. They do not use KCMO sewer, won’t use the new plant, and don’t want it near where they live.

“The answers that we received today were not good answers,” said Jeana Houlihan, who lives near the current site and across the street from the proposed site.

Thursday night, residents of unincorporated Platte County packed into a public meeting at KCPD’s North Patrol headquarters. There, KC Water officials told them of plans to build a new wastewater treatment facility that won’t lie entirely on KCMO city ground.

“We’ve had no voice,” said Elizabeth Hileman, who also lives in the vicinity of the current site and next to the proposed site. “Essentially tonight, they said ‘We’re doing this and it’s almost too bad.’”

People impacted by the potential wastewater treatment facility are unhappy the plant is going in, but they couldn’t voice those concerns since they aren’t represented at city council. KCMO said it wants the new treatment facility to open by October 2026.

“From the governor to the state representatives, to our local representatives, they all said we had to talk to our councilman,” said Houlihan. “We don’t have a councilman because we are not in the city limits.”

Councilman Nathan Willett attended the meeting. While he doesn’t represent the people of unincorporated Platte County, he wants them to know he wants KC to be a good neighbor to the surrounding communities.

“I’m a Kansas Citian, but I care about Platte County,” said Willett. “I care about Platte Countians and we want to have the best solution for everyone.”

