Police: Victim dies from July 1 shooting, police investigating as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was shot on July 1 has died from his injuries.

The Kansas City Police Department announced that Tyler Ashley, a 27-year-old man, was shot inside a residence in the 5300 block of Westridge Road.

He was taken to the hospital, and police said on Friday that he had died. The medical examiner’s office declared the fatality was the result of a homicide.

