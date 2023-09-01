Aging & Style
Police: Victim dies from July 1 shooting, police investigating as homicide

FILE — The shooting took place in the 5300 block of Westridge Road.
FILE — The shooting took place in the 5300 block of Westridge Road.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was shot on July 1 has died from his injuries.

The Kansas City Police Department announced that Tyler Ashley, a 27-year-old man, was shot inside a residence in the 5300 block of Westridge Road.

He was taken to the hospital, and police said on Friday that he had died. The medical examiner’s office declared the fatality was the result of a homicide.

ALSO READ: Independence police search for suspect in shooting, 3 burglaries

FORECAST: Summer heat returns for Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the 90s