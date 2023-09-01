Police: ‘No active threat’ near St. James Academy, numerous officers investigating domestic situation

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department announced Friday afternoon it was investigating a domestic situation near St. James Academy.

KCTV5 viewers said they were being told not to pick up their children from the school while numerous police officers responded to the incident about the time of school dismissal.

Police said there was no active threat happening at the school, as of 3:50 p.m., despite it being in lockdown.

