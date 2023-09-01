Aging & Style
Police: ‘No active threat’ near St. James Academy, numerous officers investigating domestic situation

FILE — Police said there was no active threat happening at the school, as of 3:50 p.m.
FILE — Police said there was no active threat happening at the school, as of 3:50 p.m.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department announced Friday afternoon it was investigating a domestic situation near St. James Academy.

KCTV5 viewers said they were being told not to pick up their children from the school while numerous police officers responded to the incident about the time of school dismissal.

Police said there was no active threat happening at the school, as of 3:50 p.m., despite it being in lockdown.

ALSO READ: Buses involved in crash near Shawnee Elementary School

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

