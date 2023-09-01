Overland Park Police announces trust building campaign between residents & law enforcement

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department announced their completion of a pledge to enhance trust between law enforcement and the surrounding community.

This pledge is part of an initiative created by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (ICAP) called the ‘Trust Building Campaign’.

OPPD was required to implement 25 policies and practices within a 36-month period in order to join the campaign. Overland Park PD made the pledge in April of this year and was awarded their certification in August.

I am proud that my department is committed to enhancing the trust with the community we serve. We value our community-police partnerships and strive to improve the well-being and quality of life for all.

According to a press release that was sent out, Overland Park PD pledge to focus on six different polices such as bias-free policing, use of force, victim services and community relations to name a few.

This is a targeted effort to encourage what OPPD calls ‘positive community-police partnerships’.

Overland Park Police wants to promote safe and effective interactions, and most importantly, create strategies that prevent as well as reduce crime.

For more information about the Trust Building Campaign, visit the IACP’s website.

