Overland Park crash kills one person

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police responded to a crash that killed one person at E. 135th and...
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police responded to a crash that killed one person at E. 135th and Neiman Road on Sept. 1, 2023.(Overland Park Police Dept.)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash killed one person in Overland Park Friday morning.

Overland Park police and Johnson County emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of W. 135th and Nieman, near St. Andrews Golf Club, around 8:40 a.m.

The victim killed one person, but investigators have not released any information about the victim. No one else was transported from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

