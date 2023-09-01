Overland Park crash kills one person
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash killed one person in Overland Park Friday morning.
Overland Park police and Johnson County emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of W. 135th and Nieman, near St. Andrews Golf Club, around 8:40 a.m.
The victim killed one person, but investigators have not released any information about the victim. No one else was transported from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
