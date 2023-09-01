Overland Park crash kills one person

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash killed one person in Overland Park Friday morning.

Overland Park police and Johnson County emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of W. 135th and Nieman, near St. Andrews Golf Club, around 8:40 a.m.

Fatality Crash on W.135th at Nieman please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/J3p81CNIkL — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) September 1, 2023

The victim killed one person, but investigators have not released any information about the victim. No one else was transported from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.