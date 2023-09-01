New plans for Brush Creek, KC residents have ideas for what they want to see

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city is taking another stab at improving Brush Creek. But this time, they’re bringing in some big names, and they want your input.

Andy Shively, Deputy Director of Kansas City Water Services, has teamed up with Leigh Mitchell, project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The project we are conducting right now is a planning project, so it’s in the early stages,” Mitchell said. “We are looking at creating a master plan through this project, and that will map out future construction projects that will be completed.”

The plan will include amenities to the creek, stretching from the Paseo to Coal Mine Road, where it meets the Blue River.

“Environmental features, recreational features, open space, and even cultural heritage features,” Mitchell said.

The funding for the project will be split, stemming from the federal government as well as the city. Shively said it’s up to you to the people how that money will be spent.

“We really value the input of the community; it will drive what the master plan will look like,” Shively said. “We want it to be a community amenity and something that they had a large say in dictating what happens.”

For Kansas City resident Barbra Moses she would like to see more recreation available on the water.

“If we can get a paddle boat, it probably would enhance it a lot, something we can do,” Moses said.

Other residents would like something to be added near the water.

“I would like to see how Chicago does their river walk area where you have placed to eat by the water,” said KC resident Hiba Mahgoub.

The last community meeting is set for Sep. 12 at the Brush Creek Community Center. Shively said the earliest construction could start is in 2027.

