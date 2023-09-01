Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Moped driver in critical condition following crash on Pflumm Road

A moped driver suffered critical injuries after a car crash on Sept. 1, 2023.
A moped driver suffered critical injuries after a car crash on Sept. 1, 2023.(Shawnee Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A moped driver suffered critical injuries after a crash on Friday morning.

The Shawnee Police Department reported that about 10:15 a.m., a northbound moped crossed the center line in the 6600 block of Pflumm Road and struck a southbound box truck’s rear liftgate.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported in the collision.

ALSO READ: Buses involved in crash near Shawnee Elementary School
A moped driver suffered critical injuries after a car crash on Sept. 1, 2023.
A moped driver suffered critical injuries after a car crash on Sept. 1, 2023.(Shawnee Police Department)
A moped driver suffered critical injuries after a car crash on Sept. 1, 2023.
A moped driver suffered critical injuries after a car crash on Sept. 1, 2023.(Shawnee Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year
(Source: Pixabay)
Kansas City police give permission to ignore calls from this ‘officer’
A Jackson County home worth more than $1 million was assessed at $356,270, the same number of...
Jackson County assessor ‘million dollar mistake’ gives some homeowners a huge break on taxes

Latest News

The BEYhive will be swarming Arrowhead Stadium for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour.
KC has 1 month until Beyonce & her BEYhive take over Arrowhead Stadium
The Liberty Blue Jays lined up for a field goal against the Lee's Summit West Titans on Friday,...
Football Friday Night: Full slate as both sides of state line take the gridiron
Subway's lunch in the sky will come to Kansas City Sept. 5-7.
How to reserve a seat on Subway’s Kansas City restaurant in the sky
Previewing Mizzou football's season with Tiger Network sideline reporter Chris Gervino