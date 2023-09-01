Moped driver in critical condition following crash on Pflumm Road
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A moped driver suffered critical injuries after a crash on Friday morning.
The Shawnee Police Department reported that about 10:15 a.m., a northbound moped crossed the center line in the 6600 block of Pflumm Road and struck a southbound box truck’s rear liftgate.
The moped driver was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.
There were no other injuries reported in the collision.
