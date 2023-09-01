Aging & Style
Man in custody after crash that struck 2 bicyclists

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is in custody Thursday night after a crash that struck two bicyclists.

Police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving after they responded to the report of a crash near W. 83rd Street and Woodland Road.

The crash involved a vehicle and two bicyclists, according to Lenexa Police.

A woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Another man was struck, but did not sustain serious injuries according to Lenexa Police.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. It is being investigated.

