Lester to stand trial in case following shooting of teenager

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - In total, Clay County Prosecutors called 12 witnesses to the stand for testimony Thursday, including Ralph Yarl and his mother.

The hearing began with showing pictures taken of 84-year-old Andrew Lester’s home and prosecutors argued because he has multiple security cameras around his home, Lester was able to see on a screen in his bedroom who was standing outside on his front porch.

Prosecutors then heard from investigators at the scene who indicated Lester’s main wooden door suffered no damage while pictures showed his glass storm door had two bullet holes in it that came from the inside.

That was when Ralph Yarl testified he had rang Lester’s doorbell thinking it was the house his siblings were playing at but attempted to open the glass door at the same time Lester opened the wooden door of his house. But claimed the glass door was locked and Lester shot through it anyway with no verbal warnings.

Yarl’s mother and doctors who treated him testified that since this shooting the teenager has made progress from being shot in his arm and head. Afterward, his family was pleased with how he handled himself on the stand.

“He knows that I’m here for him and I’m proud of him and he did a great job on the stand,” Ralph’s Father Paul Yarl stated.

“He just did so well and was composed and spoke his truth, so I’m very proud of Ralph,” his aunt, Faith Spoonmore added.

“It’s important for the judge when they’re making a determination on probable cause when they’re determining the evidence,” Prosecutor Zach Thompson said. “Part of that evidence was Ralph’s testimony.”

Lawyers representing Lester cross-examined all witnesses and claimed because Yarl still tried to open the glass door as Lester confronted him, self-defense under Missouri Law protects his actions in that moment. They also argued because their client is 84 years old and lives alone, it was reasonable for him to be scared of someone on his porch at night.

“Somebody is within two feet of him, who haven’t identified themselves, who he doesn’t know and is grabbing the screen door -- which is not part of the narrative before,” Attorney Steve Salmon argued. “Yet it was my client’s reasonable belief that he was coming in after him. What was he supposed to do? Wait another few seconds and have the guy in on top of him?”

The arraignment for this case has been set for Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. Lester was allowed to remain on bond with no changes issued to it.

