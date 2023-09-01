Lawrence woman sentenced to almost 4 years for 2021 pedestrian death

A Lawrence woman pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally striking a pedestrian with...
A Lawrence woman pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally striking a pedestrian with her vehicle.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Lawrence woman, Kodi R. Crane, was sentenced to almost four years in prison for fatally striking a pedestrian with her vehicle in 2021.

The Douglas County DA, Suzanne Valdez, announced Crane’s sentencing on Friday.

Crane, 41, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in July. Shortly after 8 a.m. on August 4, 2021, near the intersection of 15th Street and Haskell Avenue, Crane struck a 50-year-old woman who later died from her injuries.

Tragic occurrrences such as these are entirely avoidable

David Greenwald, Senior Assistant District Attorney

Previous Coverage: Lawrence woman pleads guilty in 2021 pedestrian death

“We hope the family of the victim feel some measure of closure. Keeping the streets safe of our community is taken very seriously by the District Attorney’s Office,” Greenwald said.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on August 4, 2021, near the intersection of 15th Street and Haskell Avenue, Crane struck a 50-year-old woman who later died from her injuries.

“I am very grateful for Mr. Greenwald’s work in this case,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Public Works crews in Kansas City and UMKC Engineer students may have found a new way to build...

KCMO residents credit rubber sidewalks to be safer walkways & save taxpayers money

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alex Love
Public Works crews in Kansas City and UMKC Engineer students may have found a new way to build sidewalks that are safer for everyone and saves money.

News

Public Works crews in Kansas City and UMKC Engineer students may have found a new way to build...

Trying out rubber sidewalks

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Public Works crews in Kansas City and UMKC Engineer students may have found a new way to build sidewalks that are safer for everyone and saves money.

News

Police say a man suspected of shooting at a woman and stealing a car is responsible for more...

Suspect of dangerous crime spree on the run

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Police say a man suspected of shooting at a woman and stealing a car is responsible for more crimes.

News

Falling Forward will be the September recipient of KCTV5′s 3 Degree Guarantee initiative.

Local charity Falling Forward aims to fix flaw in insurance system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Betsy Webster
Falling Forward will be the September recipient of KCTV5′s 3 Degree Guarantee initiative.

Latest News

News

Local charity Falling Forward aims to fix flaw in insurance system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

FILE — The shooting took place in the 5300 block of Westridge Road.

Police: Victim dies from July 1 shooting, police investigating as homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
The shooting took place in the 5300 block of Westridge Road.

News

It's been one year since sports betting was legalized in Kansas. More than $1.5 billion dollars...

Kansas hits one year anniversary of sports betting legalization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Mobley
It’s been one year since sports betting was legalized in Kansas. More than $1.5 billion dollars were wagered in Kansas during this first year of sports betting!

News

It's been one year since sports betting was legalized in Kansas. More than $1.5 billion dollars...

First anniversary of legal sports betting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
It's been one year since sports betting was legalized in Kansas. More than $1.5 billion dollars were wagered in Kansas during this first year of sports betting.

Entertainment

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Zach Bryan packed more than 19,655 fans into Kansas City's T-Mobile center Aug. 30, 2023, setting a new attendance record.

Weather Forecast

FORECAST: Summer heat returns for Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the 90s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|