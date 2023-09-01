Lawrence woman sentenced to almost 4 years for 2021 pedestrian death

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Lawrence woman, Kodi R. Crane, was sentenced to almost four years in prison for fatally striking a pedestrian with her vehicle in 2021.

The Douglas County DA, Suzanne Valdez, announced Crane’s sentencing on Friday.

Crane, 41, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in July. Shortly after 8 a.m. on August 4, 2021, near the intersection of 15th Street and Haskell Avenue, Crane struck a 50-year-old woman who later died from her injuries.

Tragic occurrrences such as these are entirely avoidable

“We hope the family of the victim feel some measure of closure. Keeping the streets safe of our community is taken very seriously by the District Attorney’s Office,” Greenwald said.

“I am very grateful for Mr. Greenwald’s work in this case,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said.

