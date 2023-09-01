KCK leaders announce renewed push to make Quindaro Townsite Ruins National Historic Landmark

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Leaders in KCK hope unearthing the city’s past will help them prosper in the future.

Thursday night, the city commission held a special session about their vision for the Quindaro Ruins, which local historians say was a stop on the Underground Railraod.

When most people in KCK hear the word Quindaro, they probably think about Quindaro Boulevard, but more than 160 years ago, there was the town of Quindaro. The town was created in the 1850s by Wyandot Nation members and Free State abolitionists from Lawrence.

In 1858, the population was 800, according to Will Banks, a former archeologist with the Kansas State Historic Preservation Office. He wrote that it began as the Quindaro Town Company, with the intent of developing a port of entry on the Missouri River for free-state settlers. Other ports were controlled by pro-slavery interests. It had numerous hotels, drug stores, grocery stores, dry goods stores and more.

It also had residents participating in the Underground Railroad.

“My second great-grandfather was Ebenezer Zane, and he had the Wyandot House Hotel,” said Wyandot Nation Chief Judith Manthe. “Slaves came in. He had a tunnel from the river to the house, and he brought slaves in.”

There have been numerous efforts to highlight the significance of the area. In the 1980s, news that the area was a proposed site for a landfill brought protests. In 2002, it was placed on the National Register. A U.S. Parks grant funded the start of stabilizing the ruins. In 2019, the area was designated a National Commemorative Site. But, as recently as last year, it was volunteers clearing debris and vegetation surrounding the Quindaro Townsite ruins. It seemed like progress would come and then stall.

Thursday, city leaders laid out four steps to get to the next level.

LaVert Murray, the economic development advisor to Mayor Tyrone Garner, said they are committed to getting federal and state grants to make improvements.

“Our end goal is to have the site designated as a National Historic Park,” Murray said. “Through that designation, we’re hoping that the feds will kind of take over and continue with improvements of the park and have it as a major tourist attraction.”

“If done right, this could be a positive economic driver for an area that has been disinvested,” said Garner.

The first step, Murray said, is to stabilize and preserve the ruins. Step two is to create access from I-635. Next, create a clear trail with signage. Then build a “Smithsonian-like” museum to house the artifacts.

It’s a lot to bite off, but Murray said they are close to receiving a National Historic Landmark designation. That’s one step below designation as a National Historic Site.

Manthe said she’s encouraged. They key this time, she said, is not to let up.

“We have to keep our history alive,” she declared, “or we are going to relive it.”

