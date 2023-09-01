KC has 1 month until Beyonce & her BEYhive take over Arrowhead Stadium

By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - All you KC ‘Alien Superstars’ out there, it is time to prepare your outfits to get ‘Cozy’ for the finale of Beyoncé's historic “Renaissance World Tour” [RWT].

The 32-time Grammy award winning artist, along with the BEYhive, will take over Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Beyoncé will celebrate her 42nd birthday on stage in Los Angeles, Ca and asked her fans for one gift, via her website: to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions”.

This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions...Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome.

Beyoncé website

The ‘Dangerously In Love’ singer announced a switch in tour dates in early July, pushing back her original Sept. 18 concert date, making Kansas City the finale show.

Previous Coverage: Countdown to Beyoncé extended as Arrowhead announces new concert date

The RWT broke ticket sales records worldwide and is on track to break the record for the biggest tour in music history.

The tour has already become, both, the highest grossing tour by a female artist and the highest grossing tour by a black artist in history.

The RWT tour has also spawned some fun challenges amongst U.S. cities, most notably the “Love on Top” singing challenge and the “Look around everybody on mute” challenge.

In her song “Energy”, Beyonce sings the lyric “look around everybody on mute”. During her show, she takes an eight to ten second pause, inadvertently creating a mute challenge among fans.

During the first night of her Atlanta shows, Beyoncé announced in the middle of her performance that Atlanta won.

It will be Kansas City’s turn at both challenges and to get “Heated” on Sunday, Oct. 1.

