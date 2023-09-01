Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Firefighters attack early morning house fire

Early morning house fire on Mersington Avenue, Kansas City
Early morning house fire on Mersington Avenue, Kansas City(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Mersington Avenue at 630 a.m. Friday.

Crews reported smoke and fire showing on arrival.

Early morning fire on Mersington Ave., Kansas City
Early morning fire on Mersington Ave., Kansas City(KCTV 5)

Aggressive interior attack operations were performed, and the fire was quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Person found in car submerged in Missouri River
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KC’s Legends Field to be transformed into World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village
An image of one of the 'Go Ape' treetop courses. Source: Go Ape! on Facebook
Kansas City will have new option for Halloween fun this year
(Source: Pixabay)
Kansas City police give permission to ignore calls from this ‘officer’
Andrew Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in...
Judge rules Andrew Lester will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl

Latest News

Lake Weekend Forecast
FORECAST: Sunshine, heat and humidity Friday through Labor Day
Sunshine, heat and humidity Friday through Labor Day
Sunshine, heat and humidity Friday through Labor Day
KCPD investigating homicide in 1800 block of E. 67th Street
A proposal for a new sewer plant in KC is getting pushback from people who live nearby.
Residents criticize plan for Platte County wastewater facility