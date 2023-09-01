KC Firefighters attack early morning house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Mersington Avenue at 630 a.m. Friday.

Crews reported smoke and fire showing on arrival.

Early morning fire on Mersington Ave., Kansas City (KCTV 5)

Aggressive interior attack operations were performed, and the fire was quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

